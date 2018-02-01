× Geneseo police chief on paid leave during review

GENESEO, Illinois — During a review of department practices and procedures, the police chief has been placed on leave and a sergeant has been appointed to fill in.

Chief Thomas Piotrowski has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from the City of Geneseo. During the review process, Sergeant Steve Whittington has been appointed as “acting chief.”

There was no word on what prompted the departmental review. There was also no timetable on how long the review would take.