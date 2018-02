Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Lawmakers in Iowa planned to debate a bill that could bring back the death penalty in Iowa.

Initial hearings were set to start on Thursday, February 1st in Des Moines. The bill would reverse a 54-year-old ban on capitol punishment in the state.

According to the text of the bill, the death penalty would be an option for those convicted of first degree murder.

