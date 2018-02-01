× Boil order issued in Morrison, Illinois

MORRISON, Illinois — A water main break has prompted the city to issue a boil order for residents in the northwest corner of town.

The boil order applies to residents who live west of North Genesee Street and north of West Main Street, according to a statement from the Public Works Department. The boil order was issued at 8 a.m. Thursday, February 1st.

According to the statement, any water that is going to be used for drinking or cooking should be boiled ahead of time for at least five minutes.

The boil order was issued as a precaution and is in line with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency‘s Safe Drinking Water Act, which requires boil orders when the water system pressure drops below 20 psi.

Water samples were being sent to an IEPA certified lab for analysis. The statement said that once they are notified that the water is safe, the boil order will be cancelled.