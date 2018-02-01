Bitter cold is here, snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even with sunshine, temperatures will be steady right around 20 degrees today. A stiff northwest breeze will keep the chills on as well. In fact, for much of the day, chills will remain slightly below zero.

Winds will go nearly calm tonight allowing temperatures to fall rapidly after sunset. We are projecting low temps down around 4 degrees which is just about as low as you can go without there being snow on the ground.

And speaking of snow, there is some in the forecast for Saturday night into early Sunday morning. 1-3 inches is possible. This is a clipper-type system, named for it's fast speed. Typically, we don't get much out of these systems but it will be just enough to cause some slick travel.

Another system is coming for Monday. This one will bring snow when it's much colder. That means the snow will fluff up a little more. So, expect another 1-3 inches. With the ground becoming white, it's almost a sure bet we will be even colder next week. Wednesday night looks the coldest with overnight lows nearing the -10 degree mark.

Oh, and in "Model La-La-Land," there's a system that could sweep through the Midwest producing some big snow. Keep in mind the numbers on the map below include the two previous snows, but there's a chance we could have well more than six inches of snow on the ground by the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen