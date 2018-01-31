Rock Island trucking company gives $1000 dollar bonuses to employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Employees of a Rock Island shipping service company received a bit of a surprise and cash earlier this week.

Dohrn Transfer mailed out each of it's 1200 employees a one time $1000 dollar check.

The company stated they benefited from the federal tax reform bill passing and they want to share their tax cut savings with it's employees.

"To us the most important thing is to invest right back into our employees and put money back where our employees are helping us push the company forward," said Heather Dohrn, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Dohrn Transfer.

The company says they've followed the footsteps of other companies like Verizon, American Airlines, and Citizens Bank.

All full-time and part-time employees received a check, regardless of how long they've worked with the company.

Dohrn says the company is currently hiring drivers and dockworkers.