× Rauner calls for laser-like focus in Illinois State of the State address

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois –

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, (R) Illinois, got his biggest reaction during the State of the State address by renewing a call for a balanced budget proposal.

“I hope this year that you guys will pass it instead of ignoring it,” he said on Wednesday, January 31.

The governor wants to bring Illinois back with better schools and jobs. He wants to halt advancing taxes and stop spending money the state doesn’t have.

“Get our pensions under control, and give power back to the people of Illinois,” he said.

The governor also called for measures to end longtime gridlock, in and out of Springfield.

“It is past time to make this good governance move,” he continued. “Put term limits on the ballot, and let the people decide.”

In this election year, he says it will take Republicans and Democrats to move the state in a positive direction.

“It requires a laser-like focus on economic development and job creation,” he said. “And, a bipartisan dedication to restore public trust.”