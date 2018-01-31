Magazine names Chicago as the world’s best city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For the second year in a row the Windy City has been ranked the best city in the world, according to Time Out Magazine.

The ranking was based on a survey of 15,000 people in 32 cities. Assets that were taken into account included dining, neighborhoods affordability, happiness and more.

Despite all the good ratings, Chicago did get docked for its high crime rate.

Here is the top ten list:

1. Chicago

2. Porto

3. New York

4. Melbourne

5. London

6. Madrid

7. Manchester

8. Lisbon

9. Philadelphia

10. Barcelona