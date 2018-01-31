Local bridal shop helps senior citizen with dementia pick dress for prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- When finding that perfect dress for prom it's a special moment most remember.

The glitz and the glam, and excitement.

For senior citizen, Carol Collins, will get to enjoy that experience, but she may not remember it.

She was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's. But what she does remember is her love for dance.

Senior Star--a senior living facility-- teamed up with Night to Shine to give her and others like Collins a chance to relive those moments.

Night to Shine is an event that gives people with special needs an unforgettable prom night. The Quad Cities Night to Shine will be held on Friday February 9th.

"For Carol this is about living that moment(...) she might not remember everything, but I think she's going to remember this night," said Annette Martinez, Senior Star Assistant Executive Director.

Before heading out to the prom dance floor Collins picked out her prom dress from Hope's Bridal Boutique in the East Village.

"My part in this and my staff's part in this is to help clients feel special, beautiful for(...) this dance," said Diane Niebuhr, Hope's Bridal Shop Co-owner.

More than 500 participants and volunteers are expected to show up for the prom. It will take place a the Rhythm City Casino.