Fill in the blank: “The State of Illinois is _________”

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner seemed hopeful and optimistic about the state of the state.

During his speech Wednesday, January 31st, Governor Rauner noted Illinois' opportunities in potential job growth and education.

"The state of our state today is one of readiness," he said. Click here to watch the whole speech and see it transcribed.

WQAD News 8 asked Illinois residents what THEY thought the "state of the state" was.

We got an array of answers, including "broke,""bad shape," and "a work in progress."

What are your thoughts? Click here to join in the conversation.