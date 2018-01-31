× Family of man killed in Rock Falls officer-involved shooting files lawsuit against city and officer

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Less than one week after a 43-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting, his family has filed a lawsuit against the city and the officer.

Nathaniel T. Edwards, from Sterling, was killed in the 1300 block of Franklin Street Friday evening, January 26th, according to previous reports. The autopsy confirmed his cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The Rock Falls Police Department previously said officers tried to pull him over on Dixon Avenue that night, but when the vehicle didn’t stop it turned into a “lengthy pursuit” and the vehicle ended up parking in a driveway.

“Officers approached the driver on foot and began giving him verbal commands,” read the department’s statement. “The driver put the car in reverse and accelerated in the path of our officer who discharged his weapon.”

The Chicago law firm representing Edwards’ family said that Edwards was driving to see a friend that night when officers began following him and pulled him over. With their weapons drawn, officers ordered Edwards to get out of the vehicle.

“Nate Edwards did not comply directly and an officer of the Rock Falls Police Department fired his weapon several times, killing Nate,” read the statement from the law firm, Gregory E. Kulis and Associates, Ltd.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, January 30th, is suing the officer and the City of Rock Falls for the wrongful use of deadly force. The legal document states that the shooting of Edwards was “unprovoked,” “unjustified,” and ” excessive and unreasonable.” It seeks damages of $1 million and requests a jury trial.

