× Colder winds ready to blow in… Saturday’s light snowfall still on track

Temperatures are slowly falling since the cold front moved through right around the lunchtime hour. 30s will be common during the evening before dropping in the 20s before sunrise. Expect teens to be common through most of Thursday as blustery northwest winds produce wind chills in the single digits.

20s and sunshine will highlight our Friday before our well advertised system dives in on Saturday bringing our next round of light snowfall. Still expect amounts to be around an inch of wet snow as temperatures climb around the freezing mark.

The departure of this system will drop daytime highs in the upper teens on Sunday before another potential snow event arrives on Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

