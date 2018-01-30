× Wednesday is your week’s warmest… Keeping an eye on snow chances Saturday

Already seeing clouds move in from the west which is expected to linger right through tonight into Wednesday. That may put a damper on the “Super Blue Blood Moon” scheduled before sunrise:

Temperatures will only drop around the 30 degree mark early this evening before temperatures slowly begin to rise the rest of the night. A good stiff breeze out of the south will not only be responsible for the slow rise in temperatures overnight but will continue to do so on Wednesday as well. Highs tomorrow will top out around the middle 40s before a strong polar front blows in later that day. That will send the mercury both Thursday and Friday below freezing.

Next system is still on track to arrive later on Saturday. Still believe that this will be a fast-moving system which will result in light snowfall amounts. I’ll have some numbers regarding amounts once the system gets on land come Thursday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

