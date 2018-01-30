Videos of an alleged “serial burglar” are going viral across the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Quad City business owners are outing a busy burglar with their video surveillance on Facebook to try and catch the culprit.

A man wearing a light colored hoodie is seen breaking into a Dairy Queen in Davenport, an oil change shop in Silvis, and possibly, trying to break into homes and garages in a residential neighborhood near NorthPark Mall.

All the incidents occurred within the past three days.

"He totally matches our description, " said Dairy Queen owner Mark Smith.

The burglar threw two large rocks through a window at the 53rd Street Dairy Queen location around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Video surveillance shows him rifling through cash drawers, but there wasn't any money in them.

It's believed he broke in the same way at several other businesses, including the HuHot restaurant next door.

A man who fits the description is also seen creeping toward houses and garages in the middle of the night in a cul-de-sac off 46th Street. Several videos have been posted on Facebook. Many believe the break-ins are committed by the same man.

"It's pretty scary to think about it. If it's the same guy. That ups it even more so because people were home sleeping at two in the morning. It's obviously a serial thing. Keep your eyes open," said Smith.