FULTON, Illinois — Second graders in Mrs. Price's class recite the Pledge of Allegiance at Fulton Elementary School.
The Pledge from Mrs. Price’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Price’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Spencer’s 3rd grade class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Fish’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. VanZuiden’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Schipper’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Sikkema’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Renkes’ class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Steele’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Spencer’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Ms. Meinsma’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
-
The Pledge from Ms. Dornbush’s class from Fulton Elementary
-
The Pledge from Ms. Meinsma’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Noord’s class from Prophetstown Elementary