× Saturday’s system could bring us first few inches of snow since December

Yes, snow is on the way for the weekend. While this doesn’t appear to be a big one with respect to shoveling/plowing, it will have an impact on travel.

Two cold fronts will come through before this system on Saturday. The first Wednesday afternoon will produce quite a few clouds. The second brings in Canadian air. On Saturday, an area of low pressure will produce precipitation with the cold air producing widespread snowfall across the Upper Midwest.

Early indications put this in the 1-3 inch range but the travel impacts will really be felt Saturday night as a gusty northerly wind develops. This could even produce near white-out conditions in open, rural locations. That’s something to think about if you have travel plans for Saturday evening.

Much colder temperatures are on the way beginning Sunday with highs only in the teens. Lows below zero are likely Sunday night.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen