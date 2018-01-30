President Trump will flash the name of campaign donors across the screen during SOTU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Trump's re-election campaign will cash in on the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The Washington Post reports that the campaign is offering donors the opportunity to have their name scroll across the bottom of a live stream of the President's speech for the cost of $35.

"This is a movement. It's not about just one of us. It's about ALL of us" said a donation solicitation on President Trump's website. "Which is why your name deserves to be displayed during tonight's speech."

People looking to donate to the campaign are able to donate up to $2,700 tonight. Funds raised will benefit both the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Some Ethics watchdogs are concerned by the fundraising strategy. They say an attempt to raise money off of an official White House event crosses a line.

The post has already generated more than $1 million in contributions by more than 75,000 individuals, according to Cassie Smedile, a spokeswoman for the RNC.

Smedile said that because of so many donations, the digital team has had to re-calibrate how names will appear in order to get each donors name time on-air.