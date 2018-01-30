Man hospitalized after being struck by train in central Iowa

The Des Moines Register reports that the man was on foot when he was struck around 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 29th near an overpass in the Story County city of Nevada, which is located about 180 miles west of the Quad Cities.

He was taken to a Des Moines hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

A post on the Nevada Police Department’s Facebook page indicated that crews closed the tracks “for an emergency.”