Fareway: Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Blueberry Corn Salsa

Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Blueberry Corn Salsa

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

4 tsp. canola oil, divided

¾ cup frozen corn kernels, thawed

1 cup fresh blueberries

½ cup chopped onion

2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped

½ jalapeno pepper, minced

1 Tbsp. lime juice

¼ tsp. salt

1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

Cayenne pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

8 (6 inch) corn tortillas, warmed

Directions

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and cook for 2 minutes, or until it starts to brown. Stir in blueberries.

Transfer blueberries and corn to a large bowl and stir in onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice and salt.

In a separate bowl, combine shrimp, cumin, chili powder and salt.

Heat remaining oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook for 1½ – 2 minutes per side, or until shrimp is opaque and cooked through.

Top tortillas with shrimp and salsa. Serve immediately.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 290 calories; 8 g fat; 0.5 g saturated fat; 145 mg cholesterol; 810 mg sodium; 38 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 20 g protein