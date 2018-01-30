× Body found in basement after Keokuk house fire extinguished

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 54-year-old man was found after a fire at a southeast Iowa residence.

The Hawk Eye reports that firefighters were sent to the Keokuk home a little after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The person reporting the fire told dispatchers that he thought another person could be trapped in the house basement.

Authorities say the body of Devin Lorenz was discovered in the basement after the blaze was extinguished. An autopsy was ordered.

The fire cause is being investigated.