At least a dozen democrats boycotting the State of the Union Address; QC leaders give their take

ROCK ISLAND-- Millions tune in at home, hundreds of legislators fill the Capitol to hear one person speak at the State of the Union Address.

"I want to hear what the President has to say for our future," says Rock Island County Republican Drue Mielke.

There will be members of Congress missing this time around for President Donald Trump's first ever State of the Union Address. At least a dozen democrats say they aren't coming. They are boycotting.

"I think it's sad. I think, as a nation, we should put the big pants on and at least listen to the President," says Mielke.

Illinois democrat Congresswoman Cheri Bustos is in Washington on Tuesday.

"I really can't speak for another member of Congress, but I'm attending because President Trump is the President of the United States. I have never considered not attending the State of the Union. Out of respect for the office and the fact he is our president, that it's the respectful thing to do to attend and listen to what he has to say," says Congresswoman Bustos.

Bustos hopes to hear the president give his commitment to improving infrastructure, such as local lock and dam systems and lead issues throughout the state.

And local republicans are hoping President Trump addresses national security issues and how to properly fund the military.

"I don't ever want to see our military held hostage over political reasons, so I think that needs to be said," Says Mielke.

And coming from the left and the right, they hope the president brings a message of unity.

"I think there's going to be a bipartisan tone, working together to get important things done," says Mielke.

"We're hoping we're going to see a turning point with the President and civility and unity and bringing our country together," says Bustos.

The State of the Union Address will start at 8 p.m. on January 30.

The Rock Island County Republicans are hosting a watch party at their headquarters at 500 16th Street in Rock Island. The party starts at 7 p.m.