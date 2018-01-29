Why you should file your taxes sooner rather than later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday, January 29th is the first day Americans can file their taxes with the IRS.

Tax experts recommend filing taxes as soon as possible to avoid scammers filing a fake tax return with your information. The sooner you file, the better chance you can cut off any crooks from trying to steal your refund.

Investigators say that hackers obtained personal and financial information for 145 million people.

The IRS has placed a new verification code box on all official W-2 forms to help with authentication. However, credit freezes or monitoring won't stop tax-related identity theft.

Now another concern some filers have this year is how the recently-passed Tax Reform Bill would affect them. Tax experts say this year will be no different since the tax reform won't affect taxes filed this year.

The final day to file without an extension is April 17th.