What we know about the snowfall chances this upcoming weekend

Clouds this morning has given way to sunshine this afternoon as daytime highs came a few degrees short of reaching the freezing mark of 32 degrees. That’s the first time in eleven days when the high didn’t reach above freezing.

Skies will remain clear tonight as overnight lows drop into the frosty lower teens.

Winds will shift more out of the south the next couple of days allowing temperatures to climb in the lower 30s on Tuesday to the warmer 40s on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be the warmest we’ll see for a while as the polar air blows in with below freezing temperatures in the days ahead.

Still keeping an eye on the potential for light snowfall this weekend, especially Saturday. Still too early as too how much snowfall we’ll see. However, once the system arrives on land later this week then more land sensors will analyze the potential amounts even further.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

