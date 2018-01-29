Sharp-eyed construction workers help Burlington couple escape burning home

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A small residential fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters on Monday, Jan. 29.

According to Fire Marshal Mark Crooks, an improperly installed wood-burning stove chimney sparked the fire at 1205 S. 13th St. around 9 a.m. Monday. Smoke from the fire was spotted by construction workers who were on a neighboring roof. The workers called 911 and alerted the homeowners, who escaped without injury.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, which caused around $1,500 worth of damage.