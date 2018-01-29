× Rock River ice jam causes flooding in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — An ice jam on the Rock River has caused flooding on nearby roads.

The ice jam flooding was impacting roadways east of 27th Street Monday morning, January 29th. The Moline Fire Department, which has been monitoring water levels, shared photos and described the flooding as “intermittent,” urging drivers to use caution if they are traveling in this area.

Barriers are at hand if need be, according to the Moline Police Department.