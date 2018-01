Can’t see the video? Tap here.

SPRING VALLEY, Illinois — The Spring Valley Police Department scheduled a press conference for 2:15 p.m. to talk about the body that was found and identified as a missing teenage girl.

Reports indicate that 16-year-old Diamond Bradley was reported missing Wednesday, January 24th. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that her body was found in a ditch Saturday.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday, January 28th.