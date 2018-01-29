Newborn Babies in the QC Receive Hats from the American Heart Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The "Little Hats, Big Hearts" Campaign made a stop in Davenport on Friday, January 26th.

Volunteers with the American Heart Association passed out red hand-knitted hats to newborns at Genesis to celebrate American Heart Month, which starts this Thursday, February 1st.

The "Little Hats, Big Hearts" Campaign raises awareness of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, as well as congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country and the leading killer of infants with birth defects.

This is a nationwide project involving volunteers from across the country who have knitted more than 3,000 hats to be given to babies born at 50 Iowa hospitals and 40 Illinois hospitals during the month of February.

