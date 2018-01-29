Lady Rocks roll to Western Big 6 record 28th straight win

Rock Island rolls past Galesburg 77-37 to earn their record setting 28th consecutive Western Big 6 win. Chrislynn Carr scores 28 for the Rocks while Brea Beal adds 25.
