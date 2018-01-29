× Gunfire and vehicles chasing each other leads to arrest of Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man was arrested after police got reports of gunfire and two vehicles chasing each other.

According to the Davenport Police Department, several calls reporting gunfire in the 700 block of Howell Street and the 400 block of Fillmore Street around 3:10 p.m. Sunday, January 28th.

“The preliminary information provided, described two vehicles chasing and ramming one another as shots were fired from at least one vehicle,” read the police statement. One of the involved vehicles was found in the 2200 block of Telegraph Road.

Police said 23-year-old Adan Herrera was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, no registration and no insurance. He was released from the Scott County Jail about 90 minutes after being booked in.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.