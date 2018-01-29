× Carl Sandburg dental students host low-cost care clinic

GALESBURG, Illinois — Dental hygiene students are hosting a clinic that offers low-cost dental care to patients of all ages.

Second-year students in Carl Sandburg College’s dental hygiene program provide cleanings and X-rays while being supervised by licensed faculty members and dentists. Patients do not need insurance to receive care.

Appointments last about 3.5 hours and patients can expect at least two appointments to complete a cleaning. The clinic will be open through the spring semester at the Carl Sandburg College Annex, 209 E. Main Street in downtown Galesburg.

Here are the services available:

Adult cleaning – $25

Sandburg student with college ID – $15

Child cleaning – $15

Seniors (60+) – $10

Full-mouth series X-rays – $15

Panoramic X-ray – $15

To schedule an appointment call the Annex at 309-344-2595