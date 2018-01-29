× Body of Illinois teen discovered in ditch days after being reported missing

Authorities are investigating the death of an Illinois teen as a homicide after her body was found in a ditch.

According to a report by the Peoria Journal Star, 16-year-old Diamond Bradley was reported missing Wednesday, January 24th. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that her body was found in a ditch Saturday along County Road 850N, which is located about 12 miles south of Interstate 80.

Initially, foul play was not suspected, according to the Journal Star.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday, January 28th.

A Spring Valley restaurant called Grandma Rosie’s posted a Facebook status offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever was responsible for Diamond’s death.

Any information should be given to your local police department.