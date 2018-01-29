× Bettendorf names next Police Chief

BETTENDORF, Iowa – The city council plans to approve Captain Keith Kimball as the city’s new police chief during a meeting on Feb. 6.

The future chief, who has served at the department for the past 28 years, will replace Chief Phil Redington, who will retire in May after 25 years of service with the department.

Captain Kimball was recommended to fill the position by the city’s Civil Service Commission, and by a search committee made up by Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallaer, Alderman at-Large Lisa Brown, 1st Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser, 4th Ward Alderman Greg Adamson, City Administrator Decker Ploehm and Human Resource Director Kathleen Richlen.

Captain Kimball has climbed his way up through the ranks at the department. He started as a third shift patrol officer in 1990. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2000, Lieutenant in 2006, and to Captain in 2012.

Through the years, some of his duties included serving as a school liaison officer, as a detective and as a supervisor for the Emergency Response Unit.

On his resume, Captain Kimball notes that he has continued his education by attending training sessions related to use of force incidents and officer involved shootings as well as by training on how to respond to events related to domestic terrorism and mass shooting.

“I don’t take this responsibility lightly or for granted and know that there will be new challenges and issues that lie ahead for our department and community.” said Captain Kimball.

Captain Kimball was one of three applicants from the Bettendorf Police Department who applied for the position.

“Because we had several extremely qualified candidates for the position, City officials made the decision not to participate in a nationwide search, but to hire within our own department,” said City Administrator Decker Ploehn.

Other applicants were Captain Justin Paul and Sergeant Doug Scott.

“The City of Bettendorf has had the privilege and honor to have Phil Redington as our Police Chief for the past 25 years.” said Mayor Gallagher. “Keith will continue the high-level of service the department offers our residents and will be a great asset to the City’s executive team.”

Captain Kimball has lived in Bettendorf, with his wife Christy, for most of his career. He will take over his duties as police chief in May.