1 person hospitalized after residential fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person has been injured in a fire at a residence in Muscatine.

The Muscatine Fire Department said in a news release Sunday, January 28th that firefighters found flames coming from the home Sunday evening after being dispatched around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. The department says the flames were knocked down within minutes. The home was located on Grand Avenue near Muscatine Community College.

The injured person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His or her name hasn't been released.

The blaze has displaced three people. Its cause is being investigated.