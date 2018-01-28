The Score Sunday features the North Scott GBB team who recently beat Pleasant Valley to move into a tie for first in the MAC. The IHSAA Board of Directors recently opened the borders to Iowa High School football teams. This opens the possibility of some great cross river match ups. Bureau Valley Basketball Coach Jason Marquis steps down as head coach to focus on his daughter who had Leukemia. The FCA story of the week features Geneseo Sophomore Isaiah Rivera.
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Iowa HSFB Open Borders, Jason Marquis, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, Moline BB, FCA – Zach Petersen
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman BB, Rock Island GBB, Iowa Bowl Game, FCA – Brett Erwin
-
The Score Sunday – Drills and Skills Baseball Camp, IHMVCU Girls Shootout, Parker Kress, Kewanee Swimming
-
Jason Marquis focuses on family as daughter battles Leukemia
-
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott FB, Justin Kuffler, Jatoviay Hill, Ben Buresh
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Annaan BB, Alex Tanney, Gage Williams, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Kicks For Conan, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Monmouth College FB, FCA -UT Basketball
-
-
The Score Sunday – High School Football playoff breakdown, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Genesis Shootout Pairings, Pv Cross Country, Monmouth-Roseville Soccer
-
Pleasant Valley executes game plan to perfection