The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Iowa HSFB Open Borders, Jason Marquis, FCA

The Score Sunday features the North Scott GBB team who recently beat Pleasant Valley to move into a tie for first in the MAC. The IHSAA Board of Directors recently opened the borders to Iowa High School football teams. This opens the possibility of some great cross river match ups. Bureau Valley Basketball Coach Jason Marquis steps down as head coach to focus on his daughter who had Leukemia. The FCA story of the week features Geneseo Sophomore Isaiah Rivera.

