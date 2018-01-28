Local faith groups unite to spread awareness on human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Local faith groups are using the power of prayer to fight a problem that affects more than 20 million people worldwide.

Attacking Trafficking, a local faith based group dedicated to ending human trafficking, held a prayer service at St. Albans' Episcopal Church on Sunday afternoon.

The special prayer service was to offer help and healing for human trafficking survivors.

"It's horrifying that people would be treated that way...less than human," said Ann Mohr, Attacking Trafficking Chair.

During the prayer service local activists spoke about the importance of spreading awareness and educating others of the problems here in Iowa.

"The prayer is a very important part. I feel that we're growing as a community and understanding what human trafficking is but we can't forget that. We have to continually fight against human trafficking and bring awareness to the community," said Mohr.

Last year in Iowa around 40 cases of human trafficking were reported. In the Quad Cities number of survivors seeking help went up from 39 to 60.

Attacking Trafficking started holding prayer services back in 2015.

"We're not a huge group, we're all volunteers and we're always opened to new volunteers if they care to join," said Mohr.

Prayer services were held nationwide during January, Human Trafficking Awareness Month.