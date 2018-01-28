× Clipper brings evening flurries… Seasonally cold air to start the new week

The morning sunshine will quickly give way to broken cloudiness as a clipper travels along the Iowa/Missouri border and points east later today. Could see some flurries or even a light snow shower for areas along and south of a Mt. Pleasant,IA to Peoria,IL line. Like most clippers, the passage will lead to a much colder night with overnight lows around the 20 degree mark.

Skies will be brighter as we start off the work week but slightly colder as daytime highs both Monday and Tuesday with either be at or below the freezing mark.

Southerly winds quickly return on Wednesday as we end the month of January with highs around the mid 40s.

This will likely be the warmest it will get for quite a while as the well advertised rush of polar air plummets down from Canada for the next several days.

Temperatures may not reach the freezing mark until this time next week when a system arrives with our next round of light snowfall. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

