Temps trend colder, snow chances remain slim to none

Get ready for some changes! While temperatures topped out in the 50s on Saturday, they will not be repeated for Sunday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with even a few flurries around. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for high temperatures.

By Monday morning, temps will drop into the upper teens with wind chills down into the single digits...a nice reminder that this is usually the chilliest part of the year.

Aside from a few more flurries Sunday night into Monday morning, the weather pattern looks fairly boring from this Meteorologist's perspective. We will have warming temps into Wednesday with a chance of a few light showers. After that, a cool-down, but nothing barbaric for this time of year.

Even if you're not a fan of snow, we really could use a little more of it. We are developing drought conditions in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. We are still almost six inches below normal for the season. In a typical winter season, we get just a shade over 25 inches of snowfall.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen