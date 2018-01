× RAGBRAI 2018 will end in Davenport

DAVENPORT – The 2018 Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride will end in Davenport.

The 428 mile route was announced Saturday, January 27, 2018 in Des Moines.

It starts in Onawa on July 22nd and ends in Davenport on July 28th, the same day as the Bix.

Overnight stops are in Denison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Signorney and Iowa City.

Thousands of cyclists ride in the event each year.