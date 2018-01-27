× One man dead after officer involved shooting in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Illinois– One man is dead after a officer involved shooting occurred on Friday evening at 7:45 p.m.

Rock Falls Police stated a white car heading eastbound on Dixon Avenue failed to stop for officers for a traffic stop.

Police officers followed the driver to the 1300 block of Franklin Street where the shooting occurred.

Neighbors witnessed officers pulled the man from car and performed CPR until emergency vehicles arrived. He was pronounced dead at CGH Medical Center according to Sauk Valley Newspaper.

The investigation is being handled by the Illinois State Police. Dash cam video was collected from one Rock Falls Police squad car and two Whiteside County Sheriff cars on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday by the Whiteside County Coroner.

The name of the driver has not been released.

According to Sauk Valley Newspaper the officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.