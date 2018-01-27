× One dead after shooting on Warren Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT – One person is dead after a shooting in the area of 1300 Warren Street.

Officers were called to the area for reports of shots fired around 11:15 p.m. on Friday January 26, 2018.

When officers arrived on scene they located one shooting victim.

The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center and then to Iowa City Hospital for life threatening injuries.

The victim, a 17-year-old male from Davenport, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department.