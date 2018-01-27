Local yoga studio raises money for girl hit by car near John Deere Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - On Saturday, January 27th, 2018 residents in Moline helped a little girl hit by a car near John Deere Middle School by doing yoga.

Shine Yoga and Bodyworks in Moline hosted it's "Shine for Lola" Fundraiser.

Lola is the 11-year-old girl that was crossing 12th street and was hit by a car last Friday.

More than 20 people took part in today's yoga class and bake sale that donated all the proceeds.

The owner and teacher of the class has never met Lola but hopes she can help her.

"I was just happy to do it as a mom and as mom of a kid the walks those streets, or crosses that street, talk to him about crossing the street and he says it's crazy, I just wanted to do something to for her and her family and sending her healing vibes," said Daina Lewis.

Today's event raised more than $300, Lola is back home tonight with her family for the first time since the accident.