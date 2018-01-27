× Local boy with a rare heart defect passes away after battling health problems

BETTENDORF – A Bettendorf child who was born with a rare heart defect passed away.

Back in 2014 News 8 met Will Kohn, a kid who had multiple open heart surgeries starting when he was just six days old.

In September of 2017, at the age of six, he got the heart transplant he needed for years.

On Saturday, January 27, 2018 the family posted to Facebook, “Will fought one hell of a fight for seven years but he left us peacefully early this afternoon. He can now be the boy we always dreamed him to be able to be. He can run around, shoot hoops and just be a normal 7 year old boy.”