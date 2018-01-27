Dozens of local chili chef put their recipes to the test at the Hand-in-Hand Chili Cook-Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Dozens of local chili chefs put their recipes to the test today in Davenport.

The Hand-in-Hand Chili Cook-Off turned up the heat at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds all for a good cause.

In addition to chili samples there was a silent auction and raffles, all to raise money for programs for disabled and special needs children.

A team of local celebrity judges picked the top three best recipes.

Organizers say this kind of event helps to bring the community together.

"The world is a beautiful place, this is a great example of people coming out, caring about a good cause, having fun, it is one of those feel good positive stories in the community and we really look forward to the event every year," said John Byrne, Hand-in-Hand president.