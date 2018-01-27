Bikers hit the trails for the annual Frozen Fat Fondo Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Mother nature cooperated today for bike riders hitting the trails in Davenport.

The Friends of Off-Road Cycling held its annual Frozen Fat Fondo Fest on January 27, 2018 on Credit Island.

Riders tested their skills on a three hour endurance ride, it's all to help maintain and improve local off-road bike trails in the Quad Cities.

"All we do is, we're her to have the festival, have fun, if we happen to make a few dollars we'll buy some tools and some wood and maintain the trails but really today with the fat biking community it's all about having a nice bead having fat wheels and just enjoying the day," said Ray Nees, race organizer.

The groups next event is the 10th Annual Sylvan Island Stampede on April 8th.