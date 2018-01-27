Bett STEM Expo helps students explore different fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - Kids got to learn about fields in science, engineering, technology and math at the Bett Stem Expo.

This year was the 12th year for the event.

With over 200 volunteers and 50 different exhibits kids got to try out a variety of different hands-on activities.

The event hopes to ignite a passion in kids to want to learn more about STEM fields.

"We're just overwhelmed with the scientists the colleges and business people in our community that really take their time to share their science with their kids," Betsey Romano, STEM Expo Co-Chair

They had over 900 people at the event this year.