Augustana Women's Basketball had a tough game against Carthage falling to the Lady Red 80-74.
Augustana WBB falls to Carthage
-
Augustana WBB roll to big CCIW win
-
Chicago teen is youngest in the country trying out for U.S. Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team
-
Augustana College students turn love of video games into scholarship opportunities
-
Carson Frakes making an impact as an Augustana Freshman
-
Augustana plays Illinois, falling to the Illini 96-62
-
-
Augustana Women’s Basketball ready for another solid run in the CCIW
-
Pleasant Valley standouts to next level
-
Augustana WBB opening up big lead in the first half on way to win
-
Augustana Basketball has come from behind win
-
Anti-violence display at Augustana vandalized and partially burned
-
-
West Central has tough game against Macomb
-
Augustana Men’s Volleyball plays first ever home game
-
Augustana basketball improves to 3-0 with win over Alma