World’s TOUGHEST rodeo returns to the QC

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo National Tour returns to the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, January 26 & 27, 2018.

Preshow 6 – 7 p.m with a 7:30 p.m. Show Start

The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo expect to see the fan’s favorite events: Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding and Bareback Riding with the top two competing a second time in the thrilling Winner takes all Showdown Round.

The Midwest’s fastest cowgirls will also compete in the Women’s Barrel Racing. Along with intense competition, fans will witness Mutton Bustin’ for the little buckaroos as well as world-class specialty entertainment making this an event guaranteed to keep fans on the edge of their seats. New for 2018 World’s Toughest Rodeo will feature 2x World Champion Trick Roper and Whip Artist Rider Kiesner.

Fans can expect to Kick your Boots Up with WLLR as part of their fan appreciation event featured Friday night only. The fun begins at the Jack Daniel’s Happy Hour in the Party Zone which will be open from 6 – 7:15 preshow. Fans will be treated to live music, $2 buck beers and interactive fun and giveaways and rodeo tailgating all compliments of WLLR. World’s Toughest Rodeo also opens the arena nightly for the free Preshow as we invite fans to “get down in the dirt”.

It’s a FANtastic opportunity to Go Out West for the Night with interactive activities for all ages including pony rides, all access meet and greet with cowboys and entertainers, autographs and photos, sit on Midnight the bull in the bucking chutes, or get up close and personal with the World’s Toughest Rodeo animal superstars as our staff host a behind the chutes tour. The sidewalk ends and the Wild West begins with more fun and FREE for all ages.

TIME AND TICKETS:

Friday, January 26, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 27, 7:30 p.m.

Friday Only – Jack Daniel’s Happy Hour in Party Zone. Budweiser and Jack Daniel’s giveaways.

DISCOUNTS AND TICKETS: Like World’s Toughest Rodeo on Facebook and get online code to Save $5…Facebook.com/worldstoughtestrodeo.com. Kids are ½ price Friday only.