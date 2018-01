Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Right outside the WQAD News 8 studio, Rider with the World's TOUGHEST Rodeo gave us a glimpse of what's to come at the TaxSlayer Center.

Click here for time and ticket information for the show, January 26th and 27th.

Rider is a man of many talents, as he explains in the video, but we got to see his gun slinging, rope swinging, and whip flinging.