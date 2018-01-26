Residents escape from burning Rock Island home

Can’t see the video? Tap here.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A house near the Quad City Botanical Center caught fire Friday morning, January 26th.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 2300 block of 4th Avenue at 8:50 a.m., according to Fire Marhsal Greg Marty. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived.

Marty said the fire appears to have started in the front corner of the house, which is split up into three apartment units. Fire then crept up the outside walls and into the attic. It took about 20 – 25 minutes for firefighters to get the attic fire under control.

“Our firefighters did an outstanding job of getting this fire stopped,” Marty said. He also added that unlike the freezing weather that local firefighters have had to deal with in fighting recent fires, the weather was in their favor this time.

“It’s a pretty nice day today,” Marty said, “so it actually was pretty ideal conditions to fight a fire if it had to happen.”

Everyone inside was able to escape. Marty said that some residents self evacuated but two people in one apartment needed assistance from the fire department to get out. They, and their pets, made it out safely. There have been no injuries reported.

Marty said that at least one apartment unit had a working smoke detector.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. Marty said as soon as the scene was clear, an investigation would begin.