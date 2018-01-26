United Township gets big win over Alleman, 45-37 to get their 1st Conference Win.
United Township Gets 1st Conference Win
-
United Township girls races past Pioneers
-
Assumption gets key stops in win over United Township
-
Moline girls earns comeback win
-
Moline edges United Township in overtime
-
United Township girls best Alleman
-
-
United Township races past Galesburg
-
Pleasant Valley Gets Big Win To Take 1st In The MAC
-
Galesburg scores close win over United Township
-
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
-
Lady Rocks earn 25th straight Western Big 6 win
-
-
Moline wins the United Township Swim Invite
-
Alleman beats UT at Don Morris
-
Rock Island scores a 30-point win over UT