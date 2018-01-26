Strong wind will usher in near-record highs today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are gearing up for near-record high temperatures today. Should we get to 58 degrees, we will tie a record high set in 2002. The forecast right now is for 57 degrees. The trade-off for the warmth will be the strong winds developing.

Gusts could exceed 40 mph out of the south. That means east-to-west and west-to-east commutes will be most problematic for the afternoon. And if you're driving south, into the wind, expect poor gas mileage today.

A few isolated sprinkles are possible during the midday hours with a quick shower more likely after 7pm tonight.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen